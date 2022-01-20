With an extreme winter weather event heading toward southeast Louisiana, Livingston Parish schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 21, the school system announced.
"Due to possibly winter weather later this evening and into the early morning hours of Friday, Jan 21, and the threat of lingering ice until noon over the vast majority Livingston Parish, Livingston Parish schools will be closed on Friday, Jan 21," the district said via social media. "We will reopen on Monday, Jan. 24."
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. Freezing temperatures and wind chills are expected for several nights, with the coldest nights being Friday and Saturday nights.
Forecasters expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 20s both nights, though wind chills could drop temperatures to the teens in some places.
Though forecasters said the threat of icing has decreased somewhat, light freezing rain remains possible, meaning any accumulation of ice on bridges would cause hazardous travel.
The most severe weather is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, with a mix of frigid temperatures and slight drizzling.
Several other local school districts have decided to close campuses Friday, including those in Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, and East Feliciana parishes.
