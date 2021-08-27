Livingston Parish Public Schools will close all campuses on Monday, Aug. 30, due to the threat of Hurricane Ida, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.
Ida is predicted to develop into a Category 3 hurricane by the time its makes landfall late Sunday.
The risk of serious impacts from Ida is increasing, including the potential for “dangerous hurricane-force winds” and a “life-threatening storm surge,” according to the National Hurricane Center.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm and has requested a Federal Declaration of Emergency in a letter to President Joe Biden.
In a statement, Murphy said school officials will monitor the weather and assess any damage caused by the storm to make a determination if parish schools will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Information updates will be posted on the district’s website at www.lpsb.org and Facebook and Twitter feeds.
