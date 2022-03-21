Livingston Parish schools will be closed Tuesday, March 22, because of threatening severe weather conditions projected to hit the area, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.
After-school activities for Tuesday have also been cancelled.
Regular class schedules at schools will resume on Wednesday, March 23, Murphy said.
For the latest information from Livingston Parish schools, visit the district’s social media platforms or website at www.lpsb.org.
