All Livingston Parish schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to the potential of severe weather, Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.
The announcement came hours before a strong band of storms is expected to hit southeast Louisiana. Livingston Parish Public Schools joined nearly all other districts in the Baton Rouge area that decided to close Wednesday with the possibility of extreme weather conditions.
Regular class schedules at schools will resume on Thursday, Dec.15, Murphy said.
This week, forecasters have said the Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
Strong thunderstorms across the region may cause flooding issues, damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.
Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts, are expected, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch will be in effect for southeast Louisiana from 12 a.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.