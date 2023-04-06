Livingston Parish schools will dismiss students a week earlier than scheduled and employees will be able to work virtually for their remaining contracted days of the school year, another concession following a failed tax to boost pay for school employees.

The last day for Livingston Parish students will now be May 19 — a full week earlier than the original May 26 end date — following a 9-0 vote by the School Board during a special meeting Wednesday.

Additionally, school employees will be allowed to work virtually after students are dismissed through May 26, the end of their contracted work time.

The new end date was approved a little more than a week after voters rejected a one-cent sales tax proposal leaders said would have been used to increase employee pay for the district of 3,700 workers. If passed, all Livingston Parish Public Schools employees would have received a 10-percent pay raise, enough to push them to the top for school pay in the region.

But the tax became a divisive issue in Livingston Parish in the weeks leading up to the vote, which ended with 54 percent against the tax and 46 percent in favor.

Since its failure, school employees have voiced their disappointment with the outcome and frustration with their continued low pay, leading to packed School Board meetings, a nixed job fair, and two school cancellations due to an apparent strike. Others have expressed concerns that the failed tax will lead to more qualified professionals leaving the district for higher-paying jobs in neighboring parishes.

To ease teacher workloads, Superintendent Joe Murphy presented a series of recommendations during the board’s March 30 meeting. The board approved some of those proposals but tabled others for further examination.

The approved recommendations were scheduling parent conferences during a teacher’s contracted work time, giving principals discretion to discontinue any non-essential club or activity outside the sponsor’s contracted work period, and no longer requiring employees to work after-hours athletic events.

The earlier end date was tabled so board members could discuss the possible impacts with their principals and teachers. Murphy said ending the school year earlier was possible since the district, which has extra minutes built into its schedule for weather, has only used one weather-related dismissal this school year, a departure from previous years. That means ending earlier would not prevent students from meeting state requirements.

The other recommendation, a four-day work week, will require further research since it involves “many moving parts,” Murphy said.

In a special meeting Wednesday, the board heard comments and concerns regarding the May 19 student dismissal date, with most in favor. The proposal had support from the Livingston Parish teachers and principals associations, though principals were more divided on allowing employees to work virtually the last week of the year.

Murphy clarified that principals have the option to let employees work virtually but are not required to.

“​​We’re providing an opportunity for our people to work virtually, we’re not telling anyone they have to work virtually,” Murphy said. “If those principals need those people, it would be to the discretion of the principals if those individuals are kept.”

Though most organizations spoke in favor of the new end date, others felt it wasn’t enough. Tamara Cupit, president of the Livingston Federation of Teachers and School Employees, said the earlier dismissal is “appreciated and understood” but called it “a Band-Aid for the real problem.”

“What I hear from my members across the board is we need more money,” Cupit said. “We need a cost of living raise. Mr. Murphy, your teachers need to know you’re working to ensure a pay raise.”

Also during Wednesday's meeting, the School Board voted to research the four-day work week and assigned the duty to a task force that was created to find a solution to pay raises.