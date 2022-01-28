Application Assistance Days will be held starting in February the next few months for those who need help enrolling their children in Pre-K classes for the upcoming school year.
According to the Livingston Parish school system, parents must apply online through SchoolMint, which can be accessed through the district’s Pre-K application portal at applytolppsearlychildhood.com or through links from the district’s homepage at www.lpsb.org.
Stacey Milton, the district’s elementary supervisor of instruction, said parents needing assistance with the online portal or those unable to access the online application can visit with officials at the school in their attendance area on specified dates.
Parents who are able to submit their application online are not required to attend.
Round 1 of the district’s Pre-K online application period for the 2022-23 school year runs from Feb. 1 to May 1. Round 2 will open on May 16 and will continue throughout the school year, as long as openings are available.
Parents must electronically submit the following documents: a copy of the child’s certified birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization record, proof of residency and proof of income for every adult in the household.
To be eligible for Pre-K, a child must have turned 4 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2022. Final eligibility is based on the child’s age and gross household income. Seats will be filled by placing all eligible applications in a lottery after each application round.
Below are the dates for Pre-K Registration Assistance Days:
-- Albany Lower Elementary: March 25, 9 a.m. to noon.
-- Denham Springs Elementary: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8
-- Doyle Elementary: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10
-- French Settlement Elementary: 9-11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 25
-- Frost School: 8:30-11 a.m. on Friday, March 4
-- Gray’s Creek Elementary: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 7
-- Holden: 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24
-- Juban Parc Elementary: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, April 22
-- Levi Milton Elementary: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, April 22
-- Lewis Vincent Elementary: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4
-- Maurepas School: 8-11 a.m. on Friday, March 11
-- North Corbin Elementary: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5
-- Seventh Ward Elementary: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday, April 8
-- South Fork Elementary: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11
-- South Live Oak Elementary: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, March 11
-- South Walker Elementary: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, April 8
-- Southside Elementary: 8-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29 OR 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21
-- Springfield Elementary: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 7
-- Walker Elementary: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, April 18
A full listing of schedules for all Pre-K Application Assistance Days, required documentation and information about online application procedures is available online at www.lppsearlychildhood.com.
Milton said applications and required documents can be submitted to the district through a smartphone (Apple or Android), laptop, computer, or tablet at any time once an application window opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.