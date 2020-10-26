The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will be open for half the day on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the district announced via social media Sunday afternoon.
In the reminder post, the district urged parents to contact their child’s/children’s school regarding dismissal times.
For more information on the Livingston Parish Public Schools system’s calendar, visit www.lpsb.org or click here.
