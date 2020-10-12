The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will open for half the day on Tuesday, Oct. 13, to allow for professional development workshops for teachers in the afternoon, the district announced in a statement Monday afternoon.
According to the statement, normal bus routes will run in the morning and at midday for all students.
Another early dismissal day is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27.
For more information on the Livingston Parish Public Schools system’s calendar, visit www.lpsb.org.
