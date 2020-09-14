The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will remain closed on Tuesday as the state braces for the arrival of Hurricane Sally, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.
Murphy made the announcement around 5 p.m. Monday. At the time, Livingston Parish was still under a hurricane warning and flash flood watch ahead of Sally, which strengthened into a Category 2 storm earlier in the day.
Murphy said school officials will review weather conditions on Tuesday to determine plans for Wednesday. They are working closely with state and local Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials to get the latest information on weather conditions for the area.
If school resumes on Wednesday, Murphy said the district will begin implementing its Phase Three attendance plan, which will bring students in grades 6-12 to campus for five-days-a-week in-person instruction.
Students in grades Pre-K to 5 are already attending school five days per week on their designated campuses.
Students in grades 6-12 will return according to the following schedule:
-- Grades 6 and 9 will return full time to campus beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16
-- Grades 7 and 10 will return full time to campus beginning Thursday, Sept. 17
-- Grades 8 and 11 will return full time to campus beginning Friday, Sept. 18
-- Grade 12 will return full time to campus beginning Monday, Sept. 21
Forecasters expect Hurricane Sally to continue strengthening and produce life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and flash flooding along portions of the Gulf Coast starting Monday night and into Tuesday.
