Livingston Parish schools will remain closed through Friday, Sept. 3, as leaders continue to assess damage from Hurricane Ida, according to a spokesperson.
All sports and extracurricular activities are also cancelled.
Schools were already closed Monday and Tuesday due to Ida, which ripped through the parish overnight Sunday.
Delia Taylor, spokesperson for the school system, said school leaders will spend Tuesday further assessing damage to campuses before announcing when campuses will reopen.
At this time, all campuses are powerless, Taylor said.
Families are urged to follow the school system's social media feeds to learn when the district will reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.