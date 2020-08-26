The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will remain closed on Thursday, Aug. 27, with Hurricane Laura set to hit the state in the early morning hours, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.
Due to the uncertainty of continuing services, such as electricity and Internet connectivity, the district will not be conducting distance learning, either.
In a statement, Murphy said safety precautions have been taken to secure all school campuses and facilities in the parish. He added that school officials are working closely with state and local emergency officials to obtain the latest information on the storm, as well as conditions that might be caused by its high winds, rain, and water surges.
Murphy said he will announce the district’s plans for Friday on Thursday afternoon after reviewing all available information. The latest information from the school district, which has been closed all week, can also be found at www.lpsb.org.
“We want to encourage all our students, parents and employees to remain vigilant and safe during this time,” Murphy said.
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm early Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.