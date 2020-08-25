The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 26, in anticipation of Hurricane Laura, according to Superintendent Joe Murphy.
Due to the uncertainty of continuing services, such as electricity and Internet connectivity, the district will not be conducting scheduled distance learning on Wednesday, either.
In a statement, Murphy said school leaders will continue to monitor weather conditions to determine plans for the remainder of the week.
Murphy said school officials will continue to work closely with state and local Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials to get the latest information on weather conditions for the area.
The latest information from the school district, which was closed on Monday and Tuesday, can also be found at www.lpsb.org.
The announcement was made as Hurricane Laura continues to gain strength as it moves across the central Gulf of Mexico, with weather experts expecting it to be “a major hurricane” when it makes landfall between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Hurricane Laura is expected to be a Category 3 storm when it hits the coast near the Texas-Louisiana state line. Winds up to and greater than 100 mph will likely affect north, south, and central Louisiana, beginning Wednesday morning.
Laura is expected to dump 5-10 inches of rainfall from Wednesday night into Friday, with a possibility of 15 inches in isolated areas. Flash flooding is also possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.