The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will reopen on Friday, Aug. 28, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.
The announcement comes after four days of closures in response to hurricanes Marco and Laura, the latter of which was the worst storm to ever hit Louisiana.
Murphy said no campuses “were significantly impacted” by the storms’ rain and winds, allowing all to safely reopen. Murphy added that school officials have worked closely with state and local emergency officials throughout the week to have the most accurate information on the storms.
The district will return to its “regular” hybrid schedule on Friday, with all Group “D” students – those going five days per week – and Group “A” hybrid students attending classes at their assigned campuses, Murphy said.
“We are very relieved to see that system, and our parish as whole, was minimally impacted by the threat of these storms,” Murphy said in a statement. “Our decision to remain closed for four days was made with the safety and well-being of our entire community in mind. We are looking forward to reopening tomorrow and resuming learning at all levels.”
Murphy said school leaders are monitoring any road closures due to potential flooding caused by Hurricane Laura. If families are experiencing transportation difficulties from the storm, they are encouraged to contact their schools and their child’s absence will be excused after officials confirm the reported road closures.
