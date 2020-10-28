Livingston Parish schools will begin one hour later than usual on Thursday, Oct. 29, due to the timing of Hurricane Zeta, officials announced Wednesday morning.
The one-hour delay will allow school officials time to assess possible damage to campuses. Dismissal times will not be changed at any of the schools.
“Due to the timing of Hurricane Zeta, we will be delaying the start of all schools on 10/29/20 by 1 hour in order to allow us time to assess possible damage at all schools,” a statement from the school system read.
“We are delaying the start of schools to try and provide as much daylight pickup of students as possible and to also assess the roads and highways. We are not changing the dismissal times of any schools.”
Livingston Parish schools are releasing early on Wednesday, Oct. 28, ahead of Zeta, which is expected to maintain hurricane strength at landfall.
As of a 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta was about 235 miles south-southwest of New Orleans moving north at 18 mph. Maximum sustained winds were at 90 mph, with higher gusts.
Additional strengthening is possible during the next few hours, and Zeta could reach Category 2 strength before striking the coast, forecasters said.
Life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall are expected in southeast Louisiana, forecasters said. Tornadoes are also possible in southeast Louisiana.
Livingston Parish remains under a hurricane warning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.