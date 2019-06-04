LIVINGSTON -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Jashown Garrett And Malik Garrett, who are wanted on several drug and weapon-related charges.
If anyone knows where Jashown Garrett and Malik Garrett Lemay can be located, contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867), text CS225 plus the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
