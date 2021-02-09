A Livingston Parish deputy has been arrested for an alleged battery incident that occurred over the weekend, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Beadle, 37, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Sunday, Feb. 7, on a charge of second degree battery, a felony. Bond was set at $10,000.
Beadle, who has since bonded out of the Detention Center, worked in the LPSO motors division, according to spokeswoman Lori Steele. He is no longer employed at the department, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement Tuesday morning.
“This deputy is no longer employed with the LPSO,” Ard said. “Our investigation is ongoing.”
According to Ard, detectives were alerted to an incident involving an off-duty Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday. This incident — a battery — occurred at a Denham Springs residence.
No other details have been released.
