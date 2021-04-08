A 32-year-old has been arrested after leading authorities in a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities seized more than $7,700 in cash, drugs, and weapons following the pursuit.
Brandon Jarvez Johnson was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center just after 4 a.m. Wednesday on multiple drug-related counts and other crimes. His bond was set at more than $275,000, according to online booking records.
In a statement from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, a vehicle pursuit began on April 6 after narcotics agents, criminal patrol and uniformed deputies tried to stop a vehicle near the 25400 block of Red Oak Road.
The pursuit continued on LA 42 when deputies deployed a tire deflation device and “caused a controlled deflation of all four tires,” Ard said. Deputies continued pursuit into the 27000 block of LA Hwy. 43 where Johnson had fled on foot. LPSO K9 Diesel assisted in Johnson’s capture.
Ard said his office received information that the driver, Johnson, had active warrants through the Hammond Police Department “on charges related to Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Use of a Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.”
Authorities seized the following evidence during the investigation:
-- More than $7,700 in cash
-- Methamphetamine
-- Suspected Heroin
-- Suspected Amphetamine
-- Scorpion EVO 9mm carbine with ammunition
-- Suspected Marijuana
-- Drug Paraphernalia
-- Various weapon components
The investigation continues, Ard said.
