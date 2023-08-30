The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is on scene for an investigation into a shooting near the intersection of Brown and Juban Road.
According to the sheriff, the incident occurred at roughly 5 p.m. When deputies arrived, both the shooter and the injured individual were on scene. No names have been released at this time.
"(The injured individual) has since been transported to the hospital with injuries, while the other remained for questioning," said Sheriff Jason Ard.
"Details are limited at this time," the sheriff continued, "This investigation is ongoing."
UPDATE (08/31, 09:00 a.m.)
Sheriff JArd confirms one person has died as a result of yesterday’s shooting incident.
The deceased has been identified as:
Joshua Jermaine Stewart, 42
Denham Springs
Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
