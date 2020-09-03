Deputies are currently on scene investigating a reported shooting that has resulted in at least one fatality, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
LPSO deputies were dispatched to the 28,000 block of Herman Simeon Road in the Town of Livingston in response to a shooting around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
In a press release, Ard confirmed that one person died. He added that there is “no current threat” and that his office is still looking at evidence to determine how the situation unfolded.
“LPSO detectives are currently on scene,” Ard said. “I can confirm that one person has died. There is no current threat to anyone in and around the scene. We are still looking at the evidence to determine exactly what happened at that address earlier today.”
The investigation is ongoing.
