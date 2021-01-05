A Loranger man is in custody after detectives found evidence connecting him to a shooting in Springfield that sent one victim to the hospital, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Curtis Savoie, 40, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Tuesday evening, a little more than 24 hours after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 25000 stretch of LA Hwy. 43.
According to the original statement from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard on Monday, one victim “was struck twice in the lower extremities” and transported to a local hospital for surgery.
The victim is “listed as stable at this hour,” Ard said Tuesday.
Hours after initially breaking the news, detectives released a photo of a gold Toyota Tacoma they believed was tied to the investigation.
On Tuesday, Ard said detectives obtained information that Savoie “was responsible for a shooting incident in Livingston Parish [Monday].” Savoie, who is from Loranger, was later found at a residence off of Heritage Lane in Springfield.
Ard said detectives recovered the vehicle involved and also found Savoie to be in possession of firearms and illegal narcotics, “all of which was recovered by detectives.”
Savoie’s total bond was set at $271,000.
“This investigation continues,” said Ard, who also thanked members of the U.S. Marshals task force for assistance on the case.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
