A 33-year-old man accused of holding a woman captive died while in the custody of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.
Christian Gremillion died Aug. 5 after he became unconscious inside the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. The Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and reported the preliminary cause of death as “blunt force injuries of [the] abdomen.”
“This finding is consistent with our investigative report,” Ard said in his statement.
The case against Gremillion stemmed from what Ard called "a domestic disturbance" that deputies responded to at a convenience store on Juban Road around 2:30 a.m. on July 27. Once deputies arrived at the store, a clerk reported that “a bruised & swollen female” had walked into the store and “pleaded for help.”
“The female advises she was being held against her will by the armed male pumping gas & she wasn’t supposed to exit the vehicle,” Ard said, adding that the clerk helped the female hide until deputies arrived.
When a deputy approached to arrest Gremillion, he tried to flee on foot but injured himself after tripping on a cement curb at the store.
Gremillion was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and he remained there for six days, Ard said. Upon his Aug. 3 release, he was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of false imprisonment, resisting arrest, and felon in possession of a firearm. He was placed in medical segregation.
But Gremillion requested medical attention the day after he was booked, and he became unconscious as medical personnel checked on him.
“Medical staff & deputies performed life-saving measures,” Ard said. “A pulse was recovered & Gremillion was transported to a local hospital. He would pass away the next day.”
No other information was immediately available.
