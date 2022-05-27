The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into Patricia Fore, the co-owner of Tiki Tubing who was booked on a sexual battery charge stemming from a 2019 complaint, and is now turning over its findings to the District Attorney.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the “information, evidence and statements” in the Fore investigation “have been compiled and are being submitted to the District Attorney for review and prosecution.”
“I work every day to [ensure] we are doing the job the public expects us to do, the job that Livingston Parish deserves,” Ard said. “The totality of the circumstances involving this investigation from 2019 to today, have been reviewed thoroughly and addressed internally by me.”
Ard asked that any other victims of this defendant “come forward.”
“We take each and every case and complaint seriously,” Ard said. “We want justice for each victim. As such, I ask and encourage any victim of any crime to continue to come forward, to make a report, to work with us and allow us to do what we do best......serve and protect the people of Livingston Parish.”
Ard said no other details would be released.
The investigation into involving Patricia Fore was reignited after her husband, 66-year-old John Fore, was arrested and also booked on one charge of sexual battery from a complaint earlier this month.
Both charges — which pertain to separate incidents — against John and Patricia Fore involve people under the age of 18, according to the sheriff’s office.
In an earlier statement, Ard admitted that the investigation into Patricia Fore three years ago was “had not been pursued as diligently as it should have been.”
Ard said deputies would conduct additional interviews and were “actively pursuing the investigation of Patricia Fore,” an investigation that has now been turned over to prosecutors.
This marks the latest chapter for the co-owners of Tiki Tubing, LLC, a popular water sports company in Denham Springs that has come under fire over the last year following multiple incidents on the Amite River.
Last summer, two people drowned after launching from Tiki Tubing, while dozens of others had to be rescued. The family of one of the victim recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against the company.
The charges against John and Patricia Fore coupled with the lawsuit led to them announcing that Tiki Tubing would not open for the 2022 season.
On their website, the co-owners said Tiki Tubing would not open due to the new rules put in place by the Livingston Parish Council as well as “other complications.”
