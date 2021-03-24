Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard praised the community-wide effort that went into locating a 4-year-old girl who went missing for nearly four hours during Tuesday’s thunderstorm.
Kenslee Varnado was found around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near Miller Road and Gum Swamp Road in Livingston, south of Interstate 12. She went missing around noon, according to the original announcement.
In a social media video Tuesday evening, Ard thanked all those who assisted in the search on a rainy day in south Louisiana.
“This was because everybody came together,” Ard said. “From the fire department to local residents, we had our sheriff’s deputies out there. It was just a huge effort and cooperation in this community.”
According to Jonah Gilmore of WVLA NBC Local 33, Varnado’s family said the young girl went missing after chasing her dog that got away.
“She said when she went off [because] she was looking for her puppy,” grandmother Lori Payne told Gilmore.
With Livingston Parish and much of southeast Louisiana under a flash flood watch, Varnado’s sudden disappearance led to a massive search in the pouring rain. The family called the search, “the scariest three hours of their lives” and thanked the community for its help and support.
Earlier in the day, Ard said “all available LPSO resources” were being deployed to help locate the missing girl and that other available first responder partners were also assisting. Thousands of people across the state also shared news of the missing child.
Kenslee was eventually spotted near a creek in a wooded area off of Gump Swamp Road.
“I'm just so thankful, the family is thankful, everybody in this neighborhood is thankful,” Ard said in Tuesday’s video.
Later in the video, Ard said, “I just want to thank each and every one of one, not only the ones that came out but the ones doing the shares on social media and getting the word out and doing everything we could to get this little girl back with her [family].”
