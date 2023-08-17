More officers will be on the roads over the coming year thanks to a grant provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard urges residents and other drivers in the area to 'drive carefully and obey traffic laws.'
"The goal is to protect residents and their families – especially as we start a new school year," the sheriff said in a statement.
The grant, which runs from October to September, provides funds for overtime pay to officers who are on the road specifically for traffic safety enforcement, outside of normal patrols.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies will be focused on the following:
- Enforcement of the state’s seatbelt laws
- Monitoring for impaired driving
- Speed enforcement
- Distracted driving (includes texting, phone use)
