A Livingston Parish sheriff’s detective was arrested and has since been terminated for allegedly making “harassing phone calls,” according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
Danny R. Major, Jr., was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of improper telephone communications. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was no longer employed by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ard said in a statement.
In the statement, Ard said the sheriff’s office received a complaint March 1 that a deputy was making harassing phone calls. Details regarding the nature of the phone calls — including what was said and to whom — were not released.
Ard went on to say that investigators gathered “sufficient evidence” to issue an arrest warrant for Major.
“Major was arrested & booked,” Ard said. “His employment with the LPSO has been terminated.”
Major joined the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in November 2017, Ard said in a statement. Prior to his termination, he worked as a detective in the property crimes division.
No other information was immediately available.
*This report will be updated.
