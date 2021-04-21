A 21-year-old suspect of a firearm theft is in custody nearly three weeks after the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating her.
Alexis “Lexi” Guidry, who allegedly stole a firearm from a residence in Satsuma in March, was “in custody” as of Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office announced via social media.
“Guidry is currently in custody,” detectives said. “Thank you for choosing to work with us.”
No other information was provided.
