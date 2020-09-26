Authorities have arrested the couple they believe to be behind a series of alleged crimes committed last week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Tremayne Markis Gustave, 23, and Makaylyn Jones, 22, were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Friday evening, according to booking records.
Earlier this week, detectives said that two people — one female and one male — drove to two different gas stations in Livingston Parish and stole “several hundred dollars worth” of cigarettes on Sept. 17.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the male was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black shoes, while the female — who served as the driver — was wearing a purple LSU shirt.
Authorities also said a male — “matching the same description and wearing the exact same clothing” — also robbed two different women in an apartment complex shortly after the store thefts.
The Sheriff’s Office earlier this week released still-images of the suspects via social media and asked for the public’s help in their identification.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives located evidence left behind at one of the crime scenes and brought it to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
“Test results linked evidence to the male suspect,” Ard said. “Detectives would soon learn the male & female suspects were a couple who worked together during the crime spree.”
In addition to charges from LPSO — which includes armed robbery for Gustave and simple burglary for Jones — both suspects also face charges from the Walker Police Department, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
