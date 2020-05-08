The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen in French Settlement.
Sydney Renee Melancon, 29, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, according to detectives. At the time, she was seen walking away from her residence located on Country Road in French Settlement and heading towards Hwy. 16.
Melancon is described as 5 foot, 5 inches tall with dirty blonde/brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and light-colored shorts.
Due to medical concerns, detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Livingston Parish the Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
