FRENCH SETTLEMENT -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Brandi Maisonneuve, 37, of French Settlement, hasn’t been seen in about a month’s time, according to LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele.
A family member contacted LPSO to request a welfare check on Maisonneuve, who was last seen on LA Trace Road in French Settlement. She does not have a vehicle at this time, Steele said.
The Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Maisonneuve on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. In the photo, Maisonneuve appears to have brown hair and brown eyes.
“[We are] continuing to follow up on leads [and] trying to get answers for this family,” Steele said in a text message to The News.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
