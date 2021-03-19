Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who “inappropriately” touched female customers in separate incidents.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office made the plea via social media, along with photos of the suspect and his SUV.
According to the post, LPSO deputies were dispatched to a Watson-area retailer in reference to two separate incidents “involving a male subject touching female customers inappropriately.”
“During both incidents, the male subject arrives at the store,” the post said. “He walks around the store for several minutes. The male then approaches the victims as they are shopping, touches them and then quickly flees down nearby aisles out of sight.”
After both instances, authorities said the suspect then exited the business and entered a white or light-colored small SUV before leaving the area.
“We are looking to ID, locate & have a word with the person in our photos,” the post said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
