A recent social media post containing “derogatory comments” aimed at Springfield High students has prompted district leaders to ask the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter.
Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Springfield High announced on its official Facebook page that it had been made aware of a derogatory post “towards students at our school.”
District leaders then contacted the Sheriff’s Office to investigate, and further action will be determined following the investigation, the post read.
“School officials have been made aware of a recent social media post containing derogatory comments towards students at our school,” the post said. “Please know that Livingston Parish Public Schools takes such action seriously and has contacted the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter.
“The school will follow appropriate district policy and procedures to determine further action as it relates to any students involved in the matter.”
School system spokeswoman Delia Taylor confirmed that the Sheriff’s Office was called regarding the post.
“We were made aware of the post and LPSO was called in to investigate,” she said in a text to The News. “We are awaiting that investigation to determine if further action is warranted.”
According to the Springfield High post, students and parents alerted school officials of the “inappropriate social media post.”
“Your responsible action, along with our school’s strong spirit of unity and togetherness, continue to make Springfield High School a safe and positive learning environment for us all,” the post read.
Below is the entire post from Springfield High:
