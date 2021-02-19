Most roadways in Livingston Parish are now clear, according to a Friday morning update from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s office.
There are, however, some lingering issues in western Livingston Parish.
Below are the latest updates on roads in the parish, courtesy of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office:
LPSO West
-- 36069 Austin Street: DEMCO notified of tree on power line causing power outage 00:11 Wed morning (no changes)
-- Myers Road between Lockhart and Arnold: Clear
-- Ivy Street / East Susie Circle: Clear
-- Hess Road is passable: Clear
-- Old River Road / Highway 16: Clear
-- Whitley Road / Highway 16: Clear
LPSO East
Clear
City of Denham Springs
Clear
