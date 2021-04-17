The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office gave an update to roadways throughout the parish Saturday morning.
“Please keep in mind that these conditions are constantly changing but we’ll keep you as current as we can,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Stay safe!”
Below are the latest updates on roads in the parish, courtesy of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of 7 a.m.:
LPSO West Side
-- Hood Road: Satsuma end impassable
-- S. Satsuma Road / Taylor Road: Barricaded
LPSO East Side
-- Old CC Road East of Pea Ridge Road at the bridge: Truck only
-- Hutchinson Cemetery Road: Truck only
-- C. Holden Rd at N. Doyle Road
-- Big Gravel: Impassable
-- Fire Tower Road at Lilly: Impassable
-- McCarroll Road from bridge to top of hill
-- Johnson Drive: Truck or SUV
-- Patricia Drive: Truck or SUV
-- Rivergate Circle: Truck only
-- Cypress Drive: Truck only
-- Swamp Road: Truck only
-- Hutchinson CC Road: Impassable
-- Lower Rome Road, one mile north of LA 22: Truck or SUV
-- Wagner Road / Pea Ridge Road: Truck or SUV
-- Chene Blanc / Gibson Road / Falcon Road / River Bend Road: Impassable
-- Old River Road: Impassable
-- Live Oak Street: Impassable
-- Chinquapin Subd: Impassable
-- Gunboat Landing Road: Some impassable / some truck only
-- Gum Swamp Road / Hwy 22 end: Underwater but passable
-- Catholic Hall Road: Truck or SUV
-- Church of God Road: Truck or SUV
-- (Tickfaw Acres/LA1036) Near Courtney Bridge: Impassable (DOTD notified for barricades)
-- LA Trace Road: Passable by truck up to 19564 LA Trace Road
