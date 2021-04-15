The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office gave an update to roadways throughout the parish Thursday morning as severe weather continues to batter southeast Louisiana.
“We continue to monitor weather conditions & road conditions along with our partners,” the Sheriff’s Office said via social media. “This is constantly changing. But, here’s where we are this morning. Ya’ll stay safe.”
Livingston Parish remains under a flood warning and flash flood watch.
Below are the latest updates on roads in the parish, courtesy of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of 8:15 a.m.:
LPSO West Side
-- Eden Church Road: Impassable (barricaded)
-- Whispering Oaks: Truck/SUV only
-- Burgess Road: Truck/SUV only
-- Hood Road: Impassable
LPSO East Side
-- Hwy 441 north of Hwy 442: Impassable
-- Johnson Drive / Patricia Street (Killian): Truck/SUV only
-- Rivergate Circle / Cypress Drive / Swamp Road (Killian): Impassable
-- Hutchinson CC Road from Hwy 42 to Blood River: Impassable
-- Lower Rome on Hwy 22 end: Truck/SUV only
-- Firetower west of Lilly Road: Impassable (barricaded)
-- Chene Blanc / Gibson Street: Impassable
-- Old River Road off of Hwy 22: Impassable
-- Falcon Road off of Hwy 22: Impassable
-- Water Street / McCarroll in Springfield: Impassable
-- Gum Swamp on Hwy 42 end: Impassable
-- Huff Chapel off of Hwy 22: Impassable
-- River Bend Road in French Settlement: Impassable
-- La Cox (Killian): Truck/SUV only
-- Various areas on La Trace Road have water but passable as of 0104 hrs this morning
