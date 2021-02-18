Roadways in the City of Denham Springs and eastern Livingston Parish are clear, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
There are, however, some lingering issues to roadways in western Livingston Parish.
Below are the latest updates on roads in the parish, courtesy of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of 6:30 p.m.:
LPSO West Side
-- Myers Road between Lockhart and Arnold: Line down but not in roadway; DEMCO notified and will send someone to check as of 1154 hrs Feb. 18
-- Ivy Street / E Susie Circle: AT&T notified for lines down; Cones have been placed as of 1148 hrs Feb. 18
-- 36069 Austin Street: DEMCO notified of tree on power line causing power outage 00:11 Wed morning (still same all night Wednesday)
-- Hess Road: Passable; some lines down blocking one lane between Highway 63 and Sims Road but still passable as of 0826 hrs Feb. 18
-- Old River Road / Highway 16: Demco notified for transformer/pole/lines down on Old River behind Ochsner; still blocked as of 0732 hrs Feb. 18
-- Whitley Road / Highway 16: DPW notified for barricades; lines down in roadway; still blocked as of 0740 hrs Feb. 18
LPSO East Side
Clear
City of Denham Springs
Clear
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.