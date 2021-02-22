A Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was carrying multiple deputies experienced a malfunction upon takeoff, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
Officials said the helicopter was preparing to take off from Greensburg in St. Helena Parish when a malfunction caused it to roll over. Two Livingston Parish deputies and one deputy from St. Helena Parish were on board.
In a statement via social media, Ard said the deputies were able to walk away from the incident "without serious injuries." He added that the three were taken to a local hospital to be examined "for minor to moderate injuries."
Ard said that the Sheriff's Office is working with the FAA to determine the cause of the incident.
"Please continue to keep these deputies in your thoughts & prayers as this type of situation is difficult on everyone involved," Ard said.
