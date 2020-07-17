The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office held a moment of silence Friday morning to mark the four-year anniversary of the shooting attack on local law enforcement that killed three officers and wounded three others in Baton Rouge.
Following the three minutes of silence, the Sheriff’s Office uploaded a video to its social media platforms titled, “LPSO Remembers.” The 30-second video shows LPSO units forming the shape of a heart in front of the Livingston Parish Courthouse.
Baton Rouge police officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald along with East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Brad Garafola lost their lives on the morning of July 17, 2016, when shooter Gavin Long opened fire on law enforcement.
The gunman had traveled to Baton Rouge following the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling, a few weeks earlier. The death of Sterling, a Black man, ignited nationwide protests about police brutality.
At the time, officers in the area were responding to reports of a man carrying a rifle along Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. Long opened fire on the responding officers before being killed in the ensuing shootout.
Those injured in the shooting were officers Nick Tullier, Bruce Simmons, and Chad Montgomery.
Along with the video, the Sheriff’s Office included a quote from Jackson that went viral shortly before his death: “Don’t let hate infect your heart.”
In its Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office also tagged the “Nick Tullier Strong” Facebook page, which keeps more than 60,000 followers regularly updated on Tullier’s condition and any fundraisers being held for him.
Tullier received critical injuries that almost took his life. He remains paralyzed and receives regular medical treatment at a hospital in Houston, where his family has relocated. His father, James, said Tullier is considered a paraplegic but has been able to move his feet and toes “with great concentration and effort.”
In a Facebook post earlier Friday, James spoke on the many hardships his son has faced since bullets pierced his abdomen, left shoulder, and head four years ago.
In the post, which has been shared more than 1,000 times and received nearly 3,000 engagements, James wrote that his son coded four times during emergency surgery, still has bullet fragments throughout his brain, and can no longer do the “things he enjoyed for relaxation.”
“He can’t speak,” James wrote. “Can’t get up and walk. Can’t have small talk or give fatherly [advice] to his 2 sons. Can’t eat normal meals. Can’t swallow subconsciously without great effort. Can’t socialize with his 2 older brothers or myself and his mom Mary. Can’t sit outside and bbq, boil crawfish, or cook a jambalaya; all things he enjoyed for relaxation.
“I can keep on going with a list but you get the point. Again as said, Nick lived, but lost his life.”
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux also posted a message on his Facebook page, recalling Jackson’s quote and asking people to continue praying for Tullier “as he courageously continues the fight.”
“Today, let’s remember not just the SACRIFICE, but also the LOVE that these men had for our community,” he wrote. “Remember the love they had for one another. And I am forever grateful for the continuing love that the community has for them and their families.”
