The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people suspected of stealing numerous tools and other items from a truck in Holden.
The incident took place in September, shortly after a truck owner paid for gas at a Holden convenience store and walked outside to find that both his truck and both were gone.
Though the truck and boat were recovered later that same day in Walker, the man claimed several of his tools and other items were stolen, detectives said.
Video surveillance captured a Silver Nissan Altima occupied by two males and one female in the same parking lot at the same time of the theft. According to detectives, footage also showed one of the males “hop into the victim’s truck and drive off.”
The truck was followed by the Nissan.
In still-images released Monday by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, one male suspect appears to have a shaved head and a tattoo on the left forearm, while the female suspect has shoulder-length dark hair and a tattoo on her left upper arm. The other male suspect appears to have dark hair.
“Our detectives would like to ID, locate & have a word with the trio,” the post read.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.