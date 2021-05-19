Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Maurepas this week.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies were dispatched to Old River Road in Maurepas in reference to a burglary in progress on Monday.
Upon arrival, deputies found one deceased male with a gunshot wound to the torso and another male in need of medical attention for ongoing medical issues. That male, the homeowner, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Ard said further investigation revealed the two subjects “were acquaintances prior to this incident” and that “an altercation” between the two ensued prior to the shooting.
“Detectives are still combing through the evidence,” Ard said. “We know there was an altercation between the two males leading up to deputies being called. No arrests have been made in this case. Our investigation is ongoing.”
The homeowner was identified as 75-year-old James Troy Millet, who has not been charged with a crime at this time.
The deceased male was identified as Brian Luke, 47.
(1) comment
I am the daughter of Brian Luke and I feel there is some misleading information in this story...the man may have claimed it was a burglary in progress that was a flat out LIE my father had been living at that residence for quit a few months at that point he was not just some stranger trying to brake in...he was living there!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.