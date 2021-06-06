A Denham Springs man was arrested this weekend after an argument turned into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with injuries, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
John Burthe Lacroix, 24, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center in the early morning hours Sunday on one count of aggravated second-degree battery, according to booking records.
Lacroix also has bench warrants out for his arrest, the online records show.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to the 13,000 stretch of Brittany Court in reference to a shooting on Saturday. Once there, deputies found one male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
“He was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” Ard said. “He is listed as stable at this hour. He is expected to survive.”
LPSO deputies were able to locate a suspect, later identified as Lacroix, near the scene. He was then taken into custody and remains in the Detention Center.
In his statement, Ard said the two men knew each other and “had an argument before the shot was fired.”
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.