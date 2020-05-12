A French Settlement woman who was reported missing last week has been found, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sydney Renee Melancon, 29, was reported missing on Friday, May 8, two days after she was last walking away from her residence located on Country Road in French Settlement and heading towards Hwy. 16.
In its original social media post, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Melancon.
Four days later, she’s been found, according to LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele.
“Thank you, Livingston Parish,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
