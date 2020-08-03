A young man who was reported missing over the weekend has been located, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Ryder Bishop, who went missing in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 after last being seen at Ashley Heights Trailer Park off of Buddy Ellis Road, was found “safe” late Sunday night, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
No other details of his disappearance or discovery were provided.
“Ryder has been located,” the Sheriff’s Office said via social media. “He is safe. Thank you for helping to spread the word!”
