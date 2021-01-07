A year-long search for a suspect alleged to be responsible for a shooting in Albany led to an arrest this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Eric Jones, Jr., 20, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday and is being charged with attempted second degree murder, resisting an officer, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
In January 2020, Jones, who goes by the nickname “Booger,” was behind a shooting incident that occurred on Ed Brown Road in Albany, Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time. The shooting left one victim with injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office later asked the public for help in locating Jones, who was said to be known for traveling between Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
That ultimately resulted in the arrest of Jones, who was booked in the Detention Center at 2:10 p.m.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
