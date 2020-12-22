Authorities found “no evidence” of illegal activity after a bomb threat was reported in a popular shopping hub, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Lori Steele said deputies were dispatched to the Juban Crossing Shopping Center in response to a bomb threat that was made around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The area was evacuated as first responders from multiple agencies completed a sweep of the buildings.
After about two hours, the area was cleared.
“At this time, no evidence to support an actual threat,” Steele said in a text to The News.
As of 9:30 a.m., the shopping center was open to the public.
Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.