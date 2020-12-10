The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office recently received a grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to increase traffic safety enforcement.
The primary goal of the grant is to reduce fatal and injury crashes on Louisiana roadways, according to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
The grant will fund overtime pay for deputies to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement outside of normal patrols.
The focus this year will be on:
-- Enforcement of the state’s seatbelt laws
-- Monitoring impaired driving
-- Speed Enforcement
-- Distracted Driving, which includes texting and social media use
Specifics of each detail will not be released in advance.
“Residents are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana traffic regulations,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. “The goal is to protect residents and their families.”
There have been at least 20 fatal crashes in Livingston Parish in 2020, according to an unofficial tally by The News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.