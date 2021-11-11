One of Livingston Parish's biggest holiday programs is back for 2021.

Sheriff Jason Ard recently announced the sign-up dates and drop-off locations for the department’s annual Christmas Crusade, which provides toys to less fortunate children in Livingston Parish.

Ard’s office and volunteers will begin collecting new, unwrapped toys or cash donations Saturday, Nov. 27. Applications to receive gifts will be accepted starting Monday, Nov. 29.

Toys are scheduled to be delivered Friday, Dec. 17.

The local holiday event has grown greatly since Sheriff Willie Graves and his wife Elaine started the project in 1987. Sheriff Ard and his wife Erica, who has become the leader of the Crusade, oversee a painstaking process that includes gathering names, screening applicants for qualification, and collecting toys.

Over the years, the crusade has helped more than 10,000 children from more than 5,000 families in all corners of the parish. Last year, deputies brought gifts to 1,513 children from 698 families, one of the program’s biggest years despite difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each year we have new givers who will walk up and are very excited to be able to give,” Ard said las year. “Maybe a few years before we actually helped them when they were in a bad place and needed help.

“Now they’re in a better place, and they were helping assist us. This program just goes around full circle.”

Toy donations can be brought to Walmart Supercenters in Denham Springs, Walker, and Watson as well as the Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs. The last day for toy donations is Dec. 13.

Volunteers will be accepting donations on the following dates:

-- Saturday, Nov. 27: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

-- Sunday, Nov. 28: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

-- Thursday, Dec. 2: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

-- Friday, Dec. 3: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

-- Saturday, Dec. 4: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

-- Sunday, Dec. 5: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

-- Thursday, Dec. 9: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

-- Friday, Dec. 10: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

-- Saturday, Dec. 11: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

-- Sunday, Dec. 12: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Donations can also be mailed to: Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA, 70754. All donations are tax deductible.

Applications will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29 - Dec. 3 and from Dec. 6-10. People can apply at 29225 Woodside Drive in Walker (next to Woodside Landfill).

The age limit is 12 years old and younger.

Applicants must come in, or send a representative, with the following information:

-- Proof that you are a resident of Livingston Parish (utility bill, school records, etc.)

-- A birth certificate for each child. If a birth certificate is not available, school records, WIC vouchers with the child’s date of birth, medical records, or any official documentation listing the child’s date of birth can be accepted.

-- Proof of income for all persons living in the household or proof of food stamps (food stamp cards will not be accepted as proof).

The toy delivery will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. Applicants must be home.