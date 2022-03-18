Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office releases new details on stabbing, carjacking on I-12

Authorities arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a driver who offered him a ride on Interstate-12 Wednesday evening, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Alex Bradley, of Fenton, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, roughly 24 hours after the crime. Bradley was booked on attempted first-degree murder, carjacking, and theft of a motor vehicle, according to online booking records.
In a video uploaded to his social media feeds, Ard said his office worked with the Fenton Police Department and Louisiana State Police to make the arrest. Ard later released a video of deputies escorting Bradley to the Detention Center.
“Hopefully we can all sleep a little better tonight knowing that he’s in custody,” Ard said. “Again, thank you all for everything you did to make this case possible to get this guy where he belongs, and that’s in our custody and soon to be behind bars.”
The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies were dispatched to I-12 westbound between the Satsuma and Walker exits “in reference to a stabbing/carjacking.” Ard said deputies “discovered a male with multiple stab wounds.” A spokesperson later said the male was in “serious but stable” condition.
The victim, a veteran, has since been released, the spokesperson said.
Ard released more details of the stabbing Thursday evening, saying the victim was parked on the side of the interstate when the suspect, Bradley, approached on foot and asked for a ride. The victim agreed, and soon after, the suspect attacked and stole the truck, Ard said.
At this time, the motive is unclear, Ard noted.
After the stabbing and carjacking, an LPSO correctional supervisor employed at the Detention Center had left work and was traveling close to where the crimes took place. Seeing a “man in distress,” the deputy, who has since been identified as Cpl. Victoria Wilson, stopped to render aid until medical personnel could arrive on scene, Ard said.
Wilson recalled the incident in a statement.
“I just acted,” Wilson said. “It was just instinct. I saw someone in distress & needed to do what I could to help. I always try to help in any way. If you need, I’m there. Proud that I played a small part in helping the victim get the care he needed at such a crucial time.”
Ard later singled out Wilson for her “selfless act,” calling it a story, “You don’t often get to hear.”
“She was one of countless motorists who passed that scene yesterday,” Ard said. “But [she] was one of only a handful who stopped. She didn’t have to. But, she did. She provided care & comfort during a traumatic time for the victim.”
Authorities later released an image of the stolen truck, which was last seen traveling westbound on I-12, and its license plate number to get the public’s help finding the suspect. They later released a surveillance photo of what appeared to be Bradley.
Ard announced the suspect’s capture around 3 p.m. Thursday. Authorities also recovered the stolen truck off of Juban Road.
The sheriff lauded the LPSO detectives “who worked so hard on this” as well as those from the Fenton Police Department and Louisiana State Police who assisted. He also urged people to think twice before picking up a stranger on the side of the road, advising people to instead call his office or their local law enforcement.
“Lesson learned here is you don’t know who these people are who are walking on the side of the road,” Ard said. “They are total strangers, you don’t know their background or what they are capable of. I would avoid stopping there unless it’s an emergency.
“If you feel like someone needs assistance, call us or your local law enforcement. We’ll be more than happy to check on them & see if they need any type of help.”
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
