The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released images taken overnight following Monday’s ice storm that swept through the state. This image was taken at a residence in Beaver Creek Acres. Everyone was okay, the Sheriff's Office said.
Ice-covered roads, fallen trees, and downed power lines and poles were captured by LPSO deputies who were patrolling the parish late Monday and in the early morning hours Tuesday.
As frigid temperatures persist across south Louisiana, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging people to avoid traveling and stay home if possible. Though a dusk-to-dawn curfew has been lifted, Livingston Parish remains under a state of emergency.
“If you don’t have to be out, please stay off of the roadways,” read an LPSO social media post. “We are continuing to work with our partners to address several issues across the parish.”
