Local authorities are reminding the public to take precautions for the spookiest time of the year.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has released a set of safety tips for residents to be mindful of when they go door-to-door throughout neighborhoods in search of Halloween candy later this month.
Treat-or-treat hours for the unincorporated parts of the parish will run from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the sheriff’s office.
The list of safety reminders, released Thursday via the sheriff’s office’s social media feeds, are as follows:
-- Sex Offenders are not allowed to participate in any Halloween activities. Visit www.lpso.org or lsp.org and search the Sex Offender Registry for areas to avoid.
-- Wear reflective-type costumes/clothing.
-- Utilize flashlights or glow-sticks.
-- Always trick-or-treat with a group. Never alone.
-- Children should be supervised by a trusted adult.
-- Don’t enter homes of those you don’t know.
-- Look both ways before crossing the street.
-- Don’t walk in the middle of the roadway.
-- Use established walkways when possible.
-- Parents should perform a visual inspection of any candy before it is consumed.
-- Drivers need to be cautious on all roadways to avoid trick-or-treaters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.