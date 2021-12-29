All property tax payments are due by Friday, Dec. 31, in order to avoid penalties and interest, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced.
People can make their property tax payments one of three ways: in person, through the mail, or online.
Property tax payments can be made in person by visiting the LPSO Tax Office, which is typically open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the LPSO Tax Office will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 31, the Sheriff’s Office said.
People can also drop off their payments in a drop box in front of the Livingston Parish Courthouse, located on the left-hand side of the front of the building. People are instructed to only leave checks in the deposit box, not cash.
Those wishing to mail their payments can send them to LPSO, PO BOX 370, Livingston, LA 70754.
For those who wish to pay online, visit the following link: https://www.lpso.org/taxes-sales-fines/.
If you need assistance, call (225) 435-1453.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.